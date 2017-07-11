Lightning sparks small wildfires throughout Southeast Fire Centre

28 small fires started in southeastern B.C. on Monday, but none are threatening

More than 20 small fires were started throughout the Southeast Fire Centre due to a lightning storm that passed through the region on Monday.

BC Wildfire Service’s interactive map of active wildfires showed 28 small new fires were started on Monday.

“None are threatening any communities and structures and all are fairly small or spot sized,” said Karlie Shaugnessy, a fire information officer for the Southeast Fire Centre.

Of them, the largest are a two hectare fire near the Pend Oreille River south of Trail, and a 1.1 hectare fire east of Meadow Creek.

Shaughnessy said they have crews assigned to fight each fire.

“We also did experience some variable rainfall with these storms that we saw come through our region yesterday,” she said.

According to Environment Canada, more than 10,000 lightning strikes were recorded over southeastern B.C. yesterday.

Shaughnessy said more thunderstorms are expected in the region today.

Smoky skies are expected to linger as a result of the fires raging in central B.C.

