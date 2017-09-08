Male with extensive criminal history arrested in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMP have arrested a male after being called to a suspicious vehicle in the 3rd St NW area of town.

At about 7:30 last night Cranbrook RCMP received a call to 3rd St NW for a suspicious vehicle. Police noted that the ignition punched out on the truck and a male sleeping inside. Investigation determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Alberta. The male was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property and returned to Cranbrook lock up.

Once in cells it was determined that there was also a warrant of arrest for Apprehension, Suspension, and Recommitment to Custody of Statutory Release for Parole related offences.

The 43 year old male, whose criminal record includes over 90 convictions, remains in police custody pending a court appearance.

Cst Katie Forgeron

Cranbrook RCMP