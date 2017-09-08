Male with machete confronts Police: remains in custody

Cranbrook RCMP are currently investigating a male after he reached into his vehicle and grabbed a machete when approached by police.

At approximately midnight last night, police officers were on foot in the downtown area of Cranbrook when they heard several people yelling at each other. One pedestrian advised that he was being challenged to fight by a male in a vehicle nearby. Police, wearing vests which clearly stated “POLICE”, and standing in a well lit area, approached the male who then started to challenge officers to a fight.

Police attempted to speak with the male, who then reached into the vehicle and pulled out a machete. He removed the covering and then held it over his head. After several tense moments the police were able to convince the male to drop the machete. The male was then arrested and taken into police custody.

Cranbrook RCMP are requesting numerous charges against the 25 year old Cranbrook resident including Assault with a weapon and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Cst Katie Forgeron

Cranbrook RCMP