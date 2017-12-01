Man Back in Custody After Second Drug Seizure in Two Days

A Cranbrook resident is back behind bars and facing new charges after being stopped for the second time in two days with a quantity of drugs.

Two days ago RCMP arrested a Cranbrook resident and have recommended several charges against him including Possessing a Scheduled Substance and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. At that time the man was released from custody with a court date and several conditions.

Cranbrook RCMP are now investigating a second drug seizure after locating more drugs and paraphernalia from outside a residence in the west side of town. The residence where the suspect was located has been the subject of several search warrants in the past where drugs and weapons have been found. The same individual who had been arrested two days ago is now again facing charges of Possession of Scheduled substance as well as Possession of Prohibited Weapon.

“This is the third time this year that this individual has been arrested for possession of crystal meth in the City of Cranbrook,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron in a press release from the detachment. “Cranbrook RCMP are concerned that this individual obviously did not take his arrests seriously and went directly back to selling drugs on the streets of Cranbrook after his release from custody”.

The 31 year old Cranbrook resident will appear before the courts later today.