Man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP cruiser

Kamloops RCMP have charged a Barriere man after he allegedly fled from police and struck a police vehicle

Kamloops RCMP have charged a man after he allegedly drove dangerously, fled from police and rammed a RCMP cruiser.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says Joshua Real Charles Foucault, 30, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evading police, assault with a motor vehicle and breach of probation.

Shelkie explains that on Nov. 22, a police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle near Heffley Creek on the Yellowhead Highway.

“The driver refused to stop and drove recklessly before driving into the passenger side of a police car. The vehicle then sped away,” says Shelkie. “Later that day police were able to identify the vehicle and the driver. The next day the vehicle was recovered unoccupied near Barriere”.

She adds that Foucault was arrested without incident in Barriere on Dec. 4.

