Curtis Sagmoen seen while helping neighbours deal with floods in Salmon Arm. (Black Press)

Man linked to Shuswap farm where human remains found to appear in court

A rally will be held on the Vernon courthouse steps prior to Curtis Sagmoen’s appearance

The man associated with a Shuswap property recently searched by police will make another appearance in court on Thursday.

Curtis Sagmoen is set to appear in a Vernon provincial court room at 10:30 a.m. — most likely by video according to the BC Prosecution Service.

The 37-year-old is currently in custody and charged with disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance. These charges stem from an Aug. 27 incident in Falkland.

He last appeared in court on Oct. 26, but the matter was put over until Nov. 23.

RELATED: Protest at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

RCMP descended on a Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s father back in October, but would not confirm if the above charges were linked to their search of the property.

On Oct. 13, Vernon RCMP reported they were investigating an Okanagan man in relation to an alleged incident involving threats made to a woman. Police said they initially responded to the incident on Aug. 28.

RELATED: Alleged threats under investigation

Police said the victim reported that upon arriving at an agreed upon location, the male suspect had allegedly produced a firearm and threatened her.

The victim was able to flee the scene unharmed. Subsequently, investigators arrested a 36-year-old man who resides in the area of Salmon River Road, and is known to frequent the Okanagan and Shuswap areas.

Sagemoen is set to appear in court on a traffic-violation matter on Jan. 31 for several headlight infractions that occurred on May 29 in Vernon.

The remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were discovered on the Silver Creek property during the police search back in October.

RELATED: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Genereaux was last heard from on May 29 in Vernon, and was reported missing to police June 9.

A rally will be held on the Vernon court steps prior to Sagmoen’s appearance. Meagan Louis, a Missing and Murdered Indigenous women’s activist, is organizing the ‘end violence against women’ rally and says she hopes that justice will be served for Traci Genereaux and closure will be given to her family.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled
Next story
Wildlife group challenges B.C.’s interpretation of law on destroying bears

Just Posted

A who’s who of Kimberley

First Saturday committee continuing to compile a list of accomplished Kimberleyites

Kimberley and District Community Foundation presents 2017 grants

KDCF has given out a total of $24,028 in grants to local organizations since this time last year

Cranbrook snow plow operator helps save elderly man

The 73-year-old man had fallen at his isolated home, and finally was able to call for help

Cokato resident receives Order of Canada

Dr. Bryan Kolb has been instrumental in helping society understand what happens inside our heads

The Live at Studio 64 Concert Series wraps up with an evening of blues

The Rooster Blues Band was the fourth and final concert of the fall series.

Hundreds in attendance for Platzl Light Up

The weekend festivities included Light Up, a visit from Santa and music from the Kimberley Choir.

Education minister blasts Chilliwack school trustee on gender issues

Fleming calls Neufeld’s behaviour ‘shameful’ and ‘unacceptable’

BC Transit buses to get safety door for drivers

These new full-length doors will be tested in Victoria, Kelowna and Abbotsford

‘Fresh eyes’ looking into three missing Cowichan Tribes men

First Nations want answers to their disappearances

Pedestrian hit moments after receiving safety reflector from police

The Vancouver Island man was treated for minor injuries by police at the scene

FortisBC LNG site exports first shipment of gas to China

The shipment is part of a pilot project that could see more exports in the future.

BC RCMP hunt for white SUV that rammed cruiser

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a white SUV headed north on the Yellowhead Highway

B.C. to reimburse methadone patients for taking clinic fees off welfare cheques

Provincial government agrees to pay back more than $5.5 million in deducted fees

Stiff fine for B.C. man caught trafficking bear parts

A Cache Creek resident was charged after an undercover sting operation by conservation officers

Most Read