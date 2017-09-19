Military Ames seeking families, information on soldiers who died in service

Military Ames is already planning this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony, the first at the new downtown Veterans Park.

It will be a special ceremony, and one thing that is very important to the veterans of Military Ames is that those whose names were enshrined on the old cenotaph, which was removed this past summer, be remembered.

There will be a special ceremony honouring each of those individuals, and it would be very special, says Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames, if relatives of those fallen soldiers could attend.

“We will acknowledged each name on the cenotaph, and would love to have family there,” she said. “Even if your family member’s name was not on the cenotaph, but they died in service, we’d love to hear from you. We are seeking any and all information on Kimberley veterans.”

The names on the former cenotaph were:

D.C. Alder

W.R. Alder

C. Alton

L.L. Armour

L.J. Baribeau

G.W.Bradford

A.R.Bonner

N.W.Burdett

D.R. Gill

G.F. Higgins

G.J. Greenland

H.B. Gunnerson

J.H. Hall

W.H. Keays

G. Levesque

G.W. Lindsay

D.H. Manson

A. Ordway

M. Patrick

R.J. Price

J.D. Rice

S.E. Rualt

S. Soderholm

R.M. West

If you are family, or know any family, of these soldiers, please contact Cindy Postnikoff at 250-919-3137.