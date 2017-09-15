Minimum wage goes up 50 cents across B.C.

Increase is part of the B.C. NDP’s plan to hit $15 per hour by 2021

Minimum wage climbs 50 cents to $11.35 an hour today in B.C.

Liquor servers will also have a higher wage at $10.10 an hour.

The increase is part of the B.C. NDP’s plan to hit $15 per hour by 2021, as announced in August.

At the time, Labour Minister Harry Bains said minimum wage will go up by “incremental and predictable increases,” met with a “responsible, fair approach.”

The boost means B.C. has the third-highest minimum wage across the country.

