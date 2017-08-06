More international firefighters deployed to battle B.C. wildfires

More firefighters arriving from New Zealand, Mexico, Australia and the U.S.

Firefighters from Mexico arrived at the RCMP training centre in Chilliwack on Wednesday.

To ensure that adequate resources are available during B.C.’s wildfire fight, more international personnel are on the way.

Over the next week, more than 400 firefighting staff from New Zealand, Australia, Mexico and the U.S. will join the more than 3,800 personnel currently working throughout the province to respond to the ongoing wildfire situation in B.C.

“Given the unprecedented nature of the B.C. wildfires, we appreciate the assistance our international partners are able to provide,” said Doug Donaldson, forests minister.

There will be a mix of specialized support staff, including incident management teams, and highly trained and experienced wildland firefighting crews. They will join more than 3,150 personnel from British Columbia (including more than 1,450 B.C. contract personnel) as well as over 630 other out-of-province personnel who have been working tirelessly to protect the province’s communities and infrastructure.

These firefighters are trained to the standards of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

“Hot and dry weather conditions have kept a persistently high-to-extreme fire danger rating throughout B.C. Firefighting crews are on standby in all six of B.C.’s fire centres in preparation for an anticipated increase in fire starts over the next few days due to unsettled weather in the forecast that may bring lightning,” states a release.