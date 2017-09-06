New Tele-Health Program for Kimberley starts September

Nigel Kitto

Primary Health RN

Kimberley Health Centre

The Kimberley Health Centre will be offering a new program starting September 11th providing education and rehabilitation advice for cardiac patients and their families.

The Central Okanagan Association for Cardiac Health (COACH) and the Interior Health Regional Cardiac Program along with local Primary Health Care staff are partnering to provide Cardiac Rehabilitation (CR) education for rural patients.

The purpose of this program is to improve access to core education components for cardiac patients and their families living in rural and remote areas within Interior Health. This education will be delivered by group education classes through videoconferencing, focusing on the communities of Grand Forks, Trail, Merritt, Williams Lake, Salmon Arm, Creston, and now Kimberley.

The videoconference education series is comprised of six classes held on Monday mornings starting at 11:00am. Classes are approximately 60-90 minutes in length with topics including anatomy and procedures, exercise guidelines, medications, stress management, and two nutrition classes. The class series continues throughout the year and new enrolments can begin at any time during the series.

For more information or to enroll, contact the Kimberley Health Centre at 250-427-2215.