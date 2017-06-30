- Search
- Home
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Buzz
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
News recap; Kimberley’s top stories this week
Most Read
-
-
Kimberley Splash Park opens
Kimberley Rotary hands over the park to the City of Kimberley
-
Cale Fleury ‘honoured’ to be drafted by Montreal Canadiens
Kootenay Ice captain relieved to finally be drafted, excited to start NHL journey with storied team
-
-
Human caused fires becoming a major concern in Kimberley
Fire Department responded to several incidents over the weekend