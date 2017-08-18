- Search
- Home
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Buzz
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
News recap: top news stories in Kimberley
A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley for the week ending 08.18.17
Most Read
-
City of Kimberley declines opportunity to extend Monday daytime bus service
Commuter service will be available this September Monday to Friday
-
Tourist cancellations far beyond B.C. wildfire zone
Vancouver Island traffic up, misinformation a problem
-
City of Kimberley discusses plans for wastewater treatment plant
The $35 million project is in the preliminary design stage
-
Baby dolphin dies after tourists manhandle calf in Spain
“All you want is to photograph and poke, even if the animal suffers from stress.”
-
Canadian schools reluctant to embrace later bell times despite research
Ten to 18-year-olds got an extra three minutes of sleep for a 10-minute delay in school start time