News recap: top news stories in Kimberley
Watch a quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley for the week ending 17.08.25
Most Read
-
MLA Clovechok visits Cariboo Chilcotin
Immense work to be done in fire-ravaged areas, he says
-
Updated: Fast moving fire sparked near Kelowna
A blaze is burning on both sides of Philpott Road near Joe Rich
-
‘Toque’ or ‘hat’? Here’s how Canada talks
A new survey highlights different words and pronunciations between provinces and cities
-
Teen’s eye could be permanently damaged after being hit with egg
B.C. boy experienced “incredibly sharp pain” after an egg was thrown from a car
-
Daughter of man killed in Barcelona vows terrorists ‘failed’
Fiona Wilson grateful for ‘extraordinary kindness’ shown in wake of last week’s attack in Spain