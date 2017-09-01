News recap; top news stories in Kimberley

From forest fires to smoky skies, backroads closures and information on the second last First Saturday event of the season, check out our quick recap of what’s happening in Kimberley this week.
Watch:
Watch a quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley for the week ending September, 1, 2017
While no ban is in place, patrols will be stepped up as officials expect hot and dry conditions to continue.
Part of the September First Saturday event, is a guided hike through the Kimberley Nature Park