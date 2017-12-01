Out with the old, in with the new

Kimberley City Council votes to adopt new Fire Services Bylaw

The City of Kimberley’s outdated Fire Services Bylaw will soon be seeing some major changes. At a Kimberley City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 27, Council voted unanimously to adopt the new Fire Services Bylaw (No. 2595, 2017).

The current bylaw dates back to 1994 and Kimberley Fire Chief Rick Prasad says the new bylaw will help provide clarity to the community regarding Fire Department services.

“The current bylaw is obsolete and does not reflect current regulatory requirements,” Prasad said. “It’s a substantial overhaul, there’s not much left from the old one…It’s more of a modernization of our old bylaw. The new one brings us up to meet the new legislative requirements, and [it] also prepares us for what we’re going to see in the next year or two as far as the new provincial fire safety bylaw.”

Prasad explained in a report to Council that the proposed bylaw includes various requirements of the BC Fire Services Act including references to service level policies, frequency of inspections, and authorities that can be delegated. Additionally, it brings clarity to the list of services that the Fire Department will provide in accordance with the true hazards that the community and its citizens face.

The new bylaw allows Council to regulate, prohibit and impose requirements in relation to municipal services, emergency exits, smoke alarms and any matter within the scope of the Fire Services Act, and to authorize Prasad to exercise and designate certain powers in relation to the prevention and suppression of fires.

