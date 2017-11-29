Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Producer for Vancouver-shot TV shows fired amid sexual harassment allegations

Andrew Kreisberg worked on Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow

An executive producer for several Vancouver-shot superhero shows has been fired following allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Warner Bros. Television Group says it has terminated Andrew Kreisberg’s employment, effective immediately, after a “thorough investigation.”

Kreisberg had been suspended from his work on “Arrow,” “Supergirl,” “The Flash” and “Legends of Tomorrow” amid accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching from 19 former and current employees.

The accusations were first reported by Variety, which did not identify the 15 women and four men who said they feared retaliation if they went public.

Kreisberg told Variety that although he made comments on women’s appearances and clothes in his capacity as an executive producer “they were not sexualized.”

Warner Bros. says writer-producer Greg Berlanti will now assume additional responsibilities on both “The Flash” and “Supergirl.” On “The Flash,” he will work closely with executive producer Todd Helbing. For ”Supergirl,” he will team with executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller.

“We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions,” Warner Bros. said Wednesday in a statement.

“We encouraged and supported this investigation, we believe and support the individuals who came forward, and we agree with the studio’s decision,” added Berlanti Productions, which is also behind the aforementioned shows.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of all our colleagues — coworkers, crew and staff alike.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Hockey team helps Fernie to get new skating arena

Just Posted

Winter and Christmas in Story and Music

Local pianist Arne Sahlen will present “Winter and Christmas in Story &… Continue reading

Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank getting ready for busy holiday season

The Christmas Food and Toy Hamper Program is underway with only a few weeks until Christmas

Cranbrook RCMP make meth, fentanyl bust

Police seized almost an ounce of methamphetamines and Fentanyl,Tuesday, Nov. 28

Volunteer Appreciation Night

Celebrate Kimberley’s volunteers and find out where you can help

Kimberley Trails Society and the Kimberley Nature Park Society requesting ongoing support from City

The organizations have asked for $100,000 a year for maintenance of trail network

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

American Airlines glitch gives pilots holiday at Christmas

A computer glitch with the world’s largest airline means American is scrambling to schedule pilots into planes

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Conservatives call for embattled Finance Minister Bill Morneau to resign

Morneau has faced intense pressure for not fully disclosing his personal financial arrangements

Producer for Vancouver-shot TV shows fired amid sexual harassment allegations

Andrew Kreisberg worked on Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow

B.C. Red Cross offers more wildfire assistance to business

Local MLAs say the program is too slow, not suitable for remote people

Crown calls ex-RCMP Tim Shields’ account of sexual encounter ‘rehearsed and self-serving’

Former Mountie’s recollection of events is too detailed, prosecutor alleges

B.C. to implement longer prohibitions for dangerous drivers

Drivers caught street racing or stunt driving will soon see driving prohibitions extended up to 36 months

Hockey team helps Fernie to get new skating arena

A group of volunteers have come forward to help build the rink

Most Read