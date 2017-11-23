On Wednesday morning the Royal Bank in Kimberley hosted a food bank fundraiser complete with a pancake breakfast. They are accepting donations of cash, non-perishable food items and gifts up until Christmas (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin).

RBC Kimberley hosts Food Bank Fundraiser

The fundraiser included a pancake breakfast and the branch will accept donations until Christmas.

The Kimberley RBC branch held a food bank fundraiser on Wednesday morning complete with a pancake breakfast. This is the first year that they have done a pancake breakfast fundraiser and branch manager, Christine Dobi says they hope it will become an annual event.

“As a team we decided we wanted to do something a little bit different for the food bank this year, so we did a pancake breakfast and we are collecting donations of food – non perishables, cash, gifts, toques, mittens, whatever people feel that would be beneficial for the food bank,” said Dobi.

The branch will be accepting donations until Christmas.

