RCMP charge man with manslaughter after March death

Charges have been laid against a 44-year-old Cranbrook resident in regard to a homicide which occurred earlier this year.

On March 29, 2017, the Cranbrook RCMP were called to a residence in the 2300 Block of 3rd St N where a female was found deceased. The investigation findings confirmed that foul play was suspected.

Forty-four year-old Emmanuel Robert Murphy was charged with manslaughter in the death of the 73-year-old female. Murphy has been in police custody since the death. He appeared in court yesterday via video conference.

This was a long, complex investigation with many individuals working tirelessly to get justice for the victim, stated Cst. Katie Forgeron of the Cranbrook RCMP

As this matter is now before the courts no other information will be released by the Cranbrook RCMP.