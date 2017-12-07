RCMP officer in court

An RCMP constable, attached to the Kimberley Detachment, Curtis Rasmussen, was in Penticton court this week to answer to charges of Breach of Trust by a Public Officer,Theft of $5000 or under, Possessing a firearm without registration certificate, and possessing weapon obtained through offence. The charges stem from October 2016.

Cst. Rasmussen was given a Stay of Proceedings on the charges of Breach of Trust, theft under $5000 and possessing weapon obtained through offence.

A Stay of Proceedings, as defined on the provincial government website, means Crown counsel has dropped the charges against you, ending the prosecution.

“However, for a serious charge, they may re-start the prosecution within one year of the stay. For a less serious charge, Crown counsel may re-start the prosecution within six months of the incident that led to charges. If the prosecution is not re-started within those time frames, the matter is over.”

He was found guilty on the lesser charge of possessing a firearm without registration but given an absolute discharge.

Again, as defined by the provincial government, an absolute discharge means you may have been found guilty by the court or may have stated (pleaded) that you are guilty of committing the crime, but the judge has decided not to sentence you.

Cst. Rasmussen still faces the RCMP internal process and remains suspended with pay.