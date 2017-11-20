RCMP save distraught woman after abandoned 911 call

On Thursday, November 16, Cranbrook RCMP were called to check on an abandoned 911 call that was received by 911 Dispatch Center. Dispatchers were able to triangulate the location and direct responding members of the Cranbrook RCMP and Police Dog Service.

On arrival RCMP noted the female in medical distress inside her vehicle. The members immediately took action to assist the unresponsive female and provide immediate first aid. The female was transported to hospital by EHS where she is now receiving medical care.

“We are very thankful that we were able to locate this person quickly and provide the emergency assistance. RCMP members work quite closely with 911 Dispatchers in order to assist people in the community. Our Dispatchers were instrumental in helping in this situation,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron of Cranbrook RCMP.

Previous story
VIDEO: Coquihalla reopens near Merritt
Next story
Forecast calls for a snowy Canadian winter

Just Posted

RCMP save distraught woman after abandoned 911 call

On Thursday, November 16, Cranbrook RCMP were called to check on an… Continue reading

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook year end report

Less human-wildlife conflict in 2017 than previous years; WildSafeB

The City of Kimberley and Morrison Sub establish committee for flood mitigation

Kimberley City Council has voted to establish a select committee for Morrison… Continue reading

Kimberley to host Noram Finals

The Norams are one of several other high calibre races scheduled for 2018

Kimberley City Council approves Snow and Ice Management Plan

We’re always looking for ways to do a better job; City Chief Administrative Officer

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

B.C. sports groups to address child sex abuse in sports

viaSport is organizing a full day of education in association with Canadian Centre for Child Protection and the Coaching Association of Canada.

Report sets exercise guidelines for young kids, including ‘tummy time’ for babies

Kids aged one to four should get at least three hours of physical activity throughout the day

Stampeders return to Grey Cup with 32-28 win over Edmonton Eskimos

The Stampeders will face the Toronto Argonauts next Sunday in Ottawa for the title

Nebraska approves TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline

Nebraska’s Public Service Commission approved TransCanada’s Keystone XL route in a close vote

B.C. VIEWS: China a better partner than U.S.

B.C. is slowly winning the softwood lumber war

Forecast calls for a snowy Canadian winter

Canadians told to brace for a ‘classic’ Canadian winter with lots of snow

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip celebrate 70th anniversary

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary

Charles Manson, leader of murderous ’60s cult, dead at 83

Charles Manson, whose cult slayings horrified world, dies

Most Read