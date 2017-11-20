RCMP save distraught woman after abandoned 911 call

On Thursday, November 16, Cranbrook RCMP were called to check on an abandoned 911 call that was received by 911 Dispatch Center. Dispatchers were able to triangulate the location and direct responding members of the Cranbrook RCMP and Police Dog Service.

On arrival RCMP noted the female in medical distress inside her vehicle. The members immediately took action to assist the unresponsive female and provide immediate first aid. The female was transported to hospital by EHS where she is now receiving medical care.

“We are very thankful that we were able to locate this person quickly and provide the emergency assistance. RCMP members work quite closely with 911 Dispatchers in order to assist people in the community. Our Dispatchers were instrumental in helping in this situation,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron of Cranbrook RCMP.