Residents asked to keep an eye on Kimberley’s new park

Ever since the opening ceremony last Saturday, a steady stream of people have been walking through the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park, checking out the monument and enjoying the park.

Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames says she has been receiving a lot of phone calls from people so pleased with it.

“The community loves it,” she said. “Just since Saturday, we’ve sold almost all the remains plaques and will be ordering two more benches.”

But unfortunately, there has already been some damage at the Park.

“We had our first incident,” Postnikoff said. “Someone on either a bike or a skateboard rode across one of the benches and left a big chrome scrape. We’re not devastated. It can be fixed, but it does make us think that instead of fundraising for a memorial wall for Phase Ii, we should be fundraising to fence it.”

In the meantime, Postnikoff is hoping that, given how much the community seems to love the park, people will keep an eye on it.

“Please, walk your wheels through the park,” she said.