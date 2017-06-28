Round the Mountain another big success

Round the Mountain in Kimberley was another great success with 490 competitors participating.

Organizer Jim Webster says it was one of the smoothest events yet.

“Perhaps, after seven years, we are getting the hang of what we are doing,” he said.

Although event organizers always hope for fair weather, Sunday was very warm indeed, and there was some concern that heat would be an issue. However, Webster says that everyone came well prepared with lots of water, and adjusted well to the high temperatures.

The oldest competitor was 76 years old and completed the 20K trek in just over six hours.

Round the Mountain couldn’t run without tremendous community and volunteer support.

“The organization of RTM is totally volunteer which results in the event being a huge fundraiser for local trail improvements and recreational groups,” Webster said. “For 2017 over $10,000 will be directed back into the community.

“ It says a lot about the event, when almost 40 per ent of the volunteers have been with the event since year one, and many many others are returning volunteers from past RTM events.”

One of the major initiatives this year was to make Round the Mountain a zero waste event. That went really well, Webster says, with only one and a half bags of garbage being produced this year. That’s down from a trailer full seven years ago.

This was noticed and appreciated by the spectators and participants..

“This is a huge accomplishment,” said Rocke Robertson of Cranbrook. “You should write up an article and spread the word. So many events, so much garbage. It could be different, and you proved it. Congratulations”

New this year was an extension to the 20K Run and 20K MTB courses. This added to the challenge and distance buy was very well received.

“The new Tora Bora extension rode really well after a season of settling in. …. a year later it makes for the best RTM route yet. I also commend you for making subtle changes such as having a different finish route for the trekkers to minimize conflict between riders and trekkers. “

Dan Clarke – Kimberley

And overall, everyone enjoyed themselves very much.

“Would just like to say thank you to the organizers and volunteers for making this one great local event!!!! THANK YOU!!!!”

Ali Wilson – Kimberley

“Everybody is so supportive and friendly, cheering each other on, everybody said that about it. I’ve run in other races and it’s not like that.

Liz Royer – Kimberley