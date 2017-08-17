SD6 looking for host families for international students

The Rocky Mountain International Student Program (RMISP) is looking for families in the Columbia Valley to host one or two international high school students starting in September 2017.

Students from around the world will be studying in Grades eight to 12 in Kimberley, Invermere, Golden, Revelstoke, Cranbrook, Fernie and Sparwood. The Rocky Mountain School District no. 6 runs the program from Kimberley under shared-services agreements with the Southeast Kootenay School District no. 5 and the Revelstoke School District no. 19.

International Education Manager for SD6, Duncan MacLeod, says participating international students attend regular classes alongside Canadian students.

“Some come to graduate but most are here for a shorter study-abroad experience (five or 10 months) focussed on language improvement, cultural immersion and the Rocky Mountain lifestyle,” said MacLeod. “Over 200 students participate in the program each year. The students apply through partner schools and education agencies located around the world. More than 20 nationalities participate in the program over the course of a school year.”

MacLeod says most of the students participating in RMISP arrive with functional English at minimum. Those who do not may receive English as a second language (ESL) support at school and/or with private tutors.

“Host families come in all shapes and sizes from nuclear families with school-aged children to retired couples and single parents,” said MacLeod. “Students require a private bedroom with a desk, chair, night table, lamp, closet and window. Host parents are responsible for providing three nutritious meals and snacks each day and need to be prepared to do some driving to support student interests in clubs, sports and other activities.

“Host families receive $23.50 per student, per day (equals $705 per students for a 30-day month) paid at the end of each month as a tax-exempt reimbursement for hosting-related expenses.”

Weekend and/or vacation coverage is also available.

“The benefits to hosting include the opportunity to learn about another person’s culture, customs and history, inspiring local families to explore their own province and country, the ability to participate in a program that makes a difference in a meaningful way on a global scale, socializing with other families who are hosting international students and developing lasting friendships with students and their overseas families,” MacLeod said.

MacLeod said they are looking for families who love where they live and want to share that with an international students. Interested families must undertake an application process that includes reference checking, a criminal record search and home visit.

“RMISP host families are an integral part of the international student experience in [SD6],” said MacLeod. “Their active and enthusiastic participation in the program enhances each student’s cultural experience and ensures that international students maximize their time in Canada. RMISP is one of the oldest and best-regarded international student programs in Canada. We have our great teachers, schools and communities to thank for that; in particular out amazing host families. We couldn’t do it without them!”

For more information on the RMISP homestay program in Kimberley, contact Randy MacLeod at 250.427.6168 or randy.mcleod@sd6.bc.ca.