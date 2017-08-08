Seven new firest starts in East Kootenay area

Helicopters were using Moyie Lake to refill their buckets while battling three new wildfire starts on Monday evening that were caused by lightning strikes. A fourth fire was sparked near Grasmere. All fires were being actioned by BC Wildfire Service crews late Monday evening. Trevor Crawley photo

CAROLYN GRANT

There have been seven new fire starts in the East Kootenay portion of the Southeast Fire Centre in the past few days — all lightning caused. There were ten new starts in the entire fire centre, which stretches from the U.S. border to Mica Dam and from the Okanagan Highlands/west side of the Monashee Mountains to the B.C./Alberta border.

Karlie Shaughnessy from the Southeast Fire Centre reported Tuesday that particular fires of note include Moyie Mountain, about four kilometres east of the provincial park. It was four hectares in size mid-day Tuesday.

“There are nine personnel and air tankers on the fire and they are establishing a guard,” she said.

Another fire is Lamb Creek, five kilometres west of Moyie.

Continued on A3

Heavy equipment was establishing a guard on that fire Tuesday as well.

Further east, a fire is burning near Grasmere (Elk River fire) that was at two hectares on Tuesday.

The fire rating for the Kimberley Cranbrook area remains high to extreme despite some sporadic rain on Monday night.

Highway 93S (the portion from Radium to Castle Junction) has re-opened. It may be closed again with little or no notice as they are still battling the Verdant Creek Wildfire. Smoke from the wildfire may affect visibility between Radium Hot Springs and Hwy 1 at Castle Junction. Travel is recommended between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. mountain time. Drivers should anticipate reduced speed, possible delays and watch for traffic control personnel. The highway may close without notice to ensure traveller safety. Drivers may take highways 1 and 95 as an alternate route.

The White River Fire remains active in a remote area up the Middle Fork (well past Whiteswan). The Middle Fork Forest Service Road is closed at the 45.5km mark.

The Island Pond fire near Canal Flats continues to burn, as officials estimate it is 35 per cent contained as of Tuesday afternoon.

“That fire is pretty much status quo,” Shaughnessy said. “It is holding at an estimated 1150 hectares. There are 79 personnel, three helicopters and eight pieces of heavy equipment on it. There was great success with a controlled burn to reduce fuel load on the eastern flank on Sunday.”

An evacuation alert for 51 properties between Island Pond and the north end of Premier Lake, including Premier Lake provincial campground, remains in effect.

Other starts include one south of Elkford at Fording Mountain, which is 0.09 hectares and not threatening any structures, as well as another north east of Round Prairie, which is at 0.01 hectares and not threatening structures.

Meanwhile over the line in Montana, the Gibralter Ridge fire just east of Eureka has grown to 200 hectares and is threatening some residences and structures. Some evacuation orders have been issued.

Smoke has moved in once again early this week from fires burning to our west in the Kamloops/Cariboo district (in addition to locally generated smoke). Many areas of the region are experiencing significant smoke and the Air Quality Advisory remains in effect.

Remember, if you see a fire start/smoke plume, call *5555 from your cell or 1-800-663-5555. Early detection has been key in getting a jump on some of these fires.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com