Silence Breakers named Time magazine’s Person of the Year

The two runners-up were Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump

The silence breakers have been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

Dozens of men and women have shared their stories since October about sexual misconduct by numerous high-profile men in entertainment, media, business and sports. The revelations also helped prompt millions worldwide to tweet about their experiences with sexual harassment and assault.

The movement began spontaneously in October after actress-activist Alyssa Milano followed on a suggestion from a friend of a friend on Facebook and tweeted: “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.” The hashtag was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours. The #MeToo movement was founded by activist Tarana Burke on Twitter a decade ago to raise awareness about sexual violence.

Time’s announcement was made Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was fired last week amid harassment allegations. “Today” host Savannah Guthrie acknowledged Wednesday that this year’s winner hits “close to home” and mentioned Lauer by name.

The two runners-up were Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump, himself accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women. He has denied any wrongdoing.

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winds churn explosive California wildfires
Next story
Beyonce presents Kaepernick with award

Just Posted

Christmas concerts at Kimberley schools

All four of Kimberley’s schools will be taking partin Christmas concerts

Kimberley Alpine Resort to open this weekend

The ski hill will be open for the season as of Saturday, Dec. 9

Centre 64 theatre lift project receives $75,000 from Department of Canadian Heritage

The Arts Council is one step closer to their goal of making the theatre more accessible.

Kimberley Nordic Race team back in action

Success at first meet in Canmore

Fifth annual personal hygiene drop box at Kimberley Bavarian Home Hardware

The annual fundraiser supports those in need through donations of personal hygiene products

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Silence Breakers named Time magazine’s Person of the Year

The two runners-up were Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump

Beyonce presents Kaepernick with award

Beyonce presented Colin Kaepernick with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award Tuesday night

Winds churn explosive California wildfires

Ferocious Santa Ana winds raking Southern California whipped explosive wildfires Tuesday, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of homes

Russia’s Olympic punishment stuns Canadian sport community

“The Canadian team will have the confidence that they’re competing on a level playing field.”

Catastrophic Halifax Explosion, 100 years later

Nova Scotia capital commemorates catastrophic Halifax Explosion 100 years ago

Warnings intensify as Trump readies Jerusalem declaration

U.S. officials said late Tuesday that Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, despite intense opposition

Health and safety are issues for trans youth: University of B.C. survey

Almost half of young adult transgender people said they did not seek health care when they needed it

OPINION: Mandatory full face protection a smart move for hockey

“I can relate more intimately than most; I lost my eye to a hockey stick in June of 1990.”

Most Read