Smoke advisory issued for Kootenays

Smoke conditions will vary as winds and fire conditions change

A smoke advisory has been issued for the Kootenay region, due to local wildfires and fires in neighbouring parts of the province.

That’s according to the Ministry of Environment, who said Wednesday that smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behavior and temperatures change.

The smoky skies bulletin affects the Kootenays including north of Invermere and south to Cranbrook, about a week after the Harrop wildfire broke out last Thursday.

Interior and Northern Health are advising residents – particularly infants and seniors – to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and to contact a health care provider if symptoms arise including difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, and sudden onset of cough or irritation of airways.

Health authorities recommend staying inside in a place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may also help.

