Smoky skies advisory lifted

Smoke has had this area socked in for several weeks.

After weeks of smoky sky alerts, the Minister of Environment and Interior Health have ended the bulletin for this area due to improving air quality.

The heavy smoke that has blanketed the area for many days lifted over the weekend, thus ending the advisory.

Wildfires do remain active in the area, however the weather system that moved through the Interior over the weekend has significantly improved air quality. Local smoke may persist in areas close to active fires, and can vary as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change.

The Smoky Skies bulletin was ended Monday for 100 Mile, Arros Lakes – Slocan Lake, Cariboo North, Cariboo South, Chilcotin, East Columbia, East Kootenay, Elk Valley, Fraser Canyon, Kinbasket, Kootenay lake, Nicola, North Columbia, North Thomp[son, Okanagan, Shuswap, Similkameen, South Thompson, West Columbia, West Kootenay, Yellowhead, Yoho Park and Kootenay Park.