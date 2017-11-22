Stiff fine for B.C. man caught trafficking bear parts

A Cache Creek resident was charged after an undercover sting operation by conservation officers

An undercover sting by the B.C.’s conservation service has ended with a conviction and fine for a man charged with trafficking in bear parts.

Cache Creek resident Hong Hui Xie appeared in provincial court in Kamloops on Monday and was fined a total of $18,000 for purchasing bear paws and gall bladders.

Court documents show the undercover operation targeting the 48-year-old man began in October 2015 and resulted in nine charges.

Three of the counts were later stayed.

Det. Sgt. Darcy MacPhee with the conservation officer service says poaching for animal parts is a global problem but abundant wildlife in B.C. makes the province especially vulnerable.

He says if the trafficking continues it could harm the provincial bear population.

MacPhee also says poachers should not be confused with licensed, law-abiding hunters.

“These (poachers) are harvesting wildlife specifically for commercial use for their parts. It’s a for-profit venture,” he says. (CHNL)

The Canadian Press

