(Pexels)

Supreme Court to hear case on whether ISPs can charge for IDing online pirates

Film producers seeking to crack down on people who share copyrighted material illegally

The Supreme Court of Canada says it will hear a case over whether an internet service provider can charge a fee for revealing information about a suspected movie pirate to film producers seeking to crack down on people who share copyrighted material illegally.

Rogers Communications Inc. has assembled the identifying information sought by a group of movie producers who want a name to use in filing a lawsuit.

Rogers wants to charge $100 an hour plus GST for digging up the information.

The Federal Court said OK, but the producers appealed, saying there are tens of thousands of suspected infringers and the fee could be a multimillion-dollar barrier to their efforts.

The Federal Court of Appeal, agreed, siding with the producers.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for deciding to hear the case.

Justice David Stratas, writing for the appeal court, said the Copyright Act, which applies in this case, allows copyright owners to seek information about alleged pirates from internet service providers.

“The overall aim, then, is to ensure that in the age of the internet, the balance between legitimate access to works and a just reward for creators is maintained,” he wrote.

“The internet must not become a collection of safe houses from which pirates, with impunity, can pilfer the products of others’ dedication, creativity and industry.”

He said internet providers can charge reasonable costs for disclosing information in cases like this, but added that the actual costs are likely to be negligible.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. cat torture recorded on Snapchat, sent to owner
Next story
Record-high temperatures reached in 18 spots in B.C.

Just Posted

RBC Kimberley hosts Food Bank Fundraiser

The fundraiser included a pancake breakfast and the branch will accept donations until Christmas.

A who’s who of Kimberley

First Saturday committee continuing to compile a list of accomplished Kimberleyites

Kimberley and District Community Foundation presents 2017 grants

KDCF has given out a total of $24,028 in grants to local organizations since this time last year

Kimberley Pee Wee Dynamiters win in Revelstoke tournament

The Kimberley Peewee Dynamiters returned from Revelstoke this weekend as Tournament Champions.… Continue reading

Local author publishes second book

Kimberley resident, Lloyd Freestone has published the second novel of his writing… Continue reading

Hundreds in attendance for Platzl Light Up

The weekend festivities included Light Up, a visit from Santa and music from the Kimberley Choir.

Court adjourned again for man linked to Shuswap farm where human remains found

Curtis Sagmoen will appear back in court on Dec. 14

B.C. family advocating for drug decriminalization following death of son

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has noted the New Democrats would decriminalize personal possession of all drugs

Winning Lotto 6/49 purchased in Kelowna

Some lucky man or woman purchased a winning 6/49 ticket in Kelowna.

Public against wildfire monument in Kamloops

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District announced the monument to commemorate volunteers’ efforts

Charge laid against B.C. man in alleged cat torture

Joshua Michael Lemire, 20, has been charged with one count of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.

Cokato resident receives Order of Canada

Dr. Bryan Kolb has been instrumental in helping society understand what happens inside our heads

Oxford Dictionary responds by video to Victoria boy’s bid for levidrome

William Shatner tweet garners attention of Oxford

Site C allows more wind, solar energy, experts say

Lawyer, economist argue for completion of B.C. Hydro dam

Most Read