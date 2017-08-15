Suspected impaired driver crashes on Highway 95A

Cranbrook RCMP are currently investigating a single vehicle collision which occurred last evening on Highway 95A.

At approximately 630pm last night, Cranbrook RCMP were called to a collision near the intersection of Highway 95A and Theatre Rd. The witness advised that she was nearly hit by a vehicle which had crossed the center line. She then states that the vehicle, a 2001 Chevy Cavalier, went into the ditch.

When police arrived on scene, a male was being loaded into the ambulance. Witnesses advise he was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. Once inside the ambulance the police officer formed grounds to begin an impaired driving investigation. The police officer attended the hospital with the driver and made a demand under the Criminal Code to obtain samples of blood from the driver to ascertain how much alcohol was in his system.

The 23 year old resident of Kimberley was released for a court date in November. Police will be requesting charges of Impaired Driving.