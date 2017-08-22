Thousands of U.S. salmon escape near B.C., company blames solar eclipse

Atlantic salmon could be on way to B.C. water, operators blame unusual high tide for failed fish net

Thousands of salmon escaped a Washington State fish farm near the border on Saturday and could be on their way to B.C. waters.

Cooke Aquaculture has confirmed that several thousands of 10-pound Atlantic salmon were accidentally released into the waters between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands after some kind of structural failure of the net pens at its Cypress Island farm.

Exceptionally high tides and currents coinciding with this week’s solar eclipse are to blame, the company said in a statement.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has been notified and a recapture protocol is in effect.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife issued an open call to recreational fishers to catch as many of the escaped Atlantic salmon as possible.

The accident has tribal fisherman from Lummi Island crying foul on the U.S. side of the border.

“This is a travesty,” said Keith Carpenter, president of Lummi Island Wild, a local fishing company that harvests using First Nations practices.

Carpenter said tribal fisherman Lucas Kinley caught 15 of the Atlantics about five miles from Lummi.

“Some are deformed, they are so diseased their mouths are deformed, it’s not good for us, this is a huge deal, it’s no small event. These are exotics, they don’t belong here.”

John Volpe, Associate Professor with UVic’s School Of Environmental Studies, was “utterly unsurprised” to hear about the escape.

Volpe, who completed his PhD studying Atlantic salmon which are breeding wild in B.C. waters, said it’s yet another reason why B.C. and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans need to study the very topic of Atlantic salmon escaping West Coast fish farms.

What Volpe finds concerning is that a catastrophic event such as this makes the news in Washington State, where there are but a handful of farms compared to B.C.’s thriving arm of the industry.

“Here we don’t know how many [unintended] releases there are in B.C. because the information is kept confidential,” Volpe said. “I find it interesting there’s literally a few farm sites in Washington, as opposed to the 80-some operating in B.C., and yet it’s Washington that has the catastrophic event.”

Despite the grand number of fish that escaped, Volpe said the majority of Atlantics which escape farms in B.C. and Washington are through chronic leakage.

Volpe added that it’s highly likely that at least some of the recently escaped fish will enter B.C.’s portion of the Salish Sea, if not many of them.

“I would say it’s highly likely some of the fish have made it over here though we have limited study on their escaped behaviour, but there’s no information whatsoever,” Volpe said. “For years we’ve tried to secure research funding to ask this question.”

