Tourism numbers continue to climb in B.C.

The biggest rise in international travellers to British Columbia are those coming from Australia

Tourism numbers released by Statistics Canada show the amount of international visitors to British Columbia grew by almost five per cent in September, according to a release from the Province.

More than 26,000 additional people visited B.C. over the same month in 2016 and it’s being chalked up in part to an increase in direct flights to the province.

READ MORE: B.C. sees uptick in international tourism in 2016

The majority of these travellers came from Australia (19.6 per cent increase) and Germany (18.6 per cent increase). Total overnight custom entires from international travellers year-to-date has also risen three per cent so far this year, with custom officials welcoming another 139,951 people in 2017.

Other notable increases include:

United States (including same-day visitors) – up 7.4 per cent

France – up 4.4 per cent

Japan – up 4.1 per cent

China – up 2.0 per cent

Asia/Pacific – up 2.5 per cent

Year-to-date increase paint a similar picture with the exception of Mexico: