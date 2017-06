Kimberley RCMP report that a truck and trailer were completely destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon at the Wasa Rest Area on Highway 93/95.

“The fire is not deemed suspicious, but the owners lost a lot of their personal belongings as they were in the process of moving,” said Kimberley RCMP Sgt. Chris Newel.

The fire had spread to nearby brush and trees but a BC Wildfire crew attended and was able to contain the fire to a relatively small area.