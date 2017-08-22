Two Kimberley youth arrested for theft

Two subjects were arrested after a report of them going through vehicles. A resident spotted the two inside a neighbour’s vehicle just before midnight on Aug 21. Police were called but they fled. A police dog attended and located them hiding nearby. Both were taken into custody. They were returned to their parents and police will be reviewing the evidence with respect to charges.

Kimberley RCMP note there has number thefts, which are a concern. Typically there is an increase during the warmer months and this year is no different.

“We remind persons to lock your vehicle and remove any valuables. Loose change is often the target.” Sgt Chris Newel. “Our police dog is a valuable resource and quick action by the team lead to the successful apprehension.”