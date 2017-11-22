Vandals pour fake blood on statues at B.C. church

Church members concerned about string of acts of vandalism and possible escalation

The latest in a string of acts of vandalism has the parishioners of a B.C. church worried.

Vandals poured fake blood over the statues of Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary outside of Cloverdale’s Precious Blood Parish on Monday night. They also splashed fake blood on an outside wall and drew a pentagram in fake blood on the concrete in front of the church.

“It’s very disturbing,” said Rosana Ruiz, an administrative assistant at Precious Blood Parish. “And it’s scary for the kids.”

It isn’t the first time the church has been vandalized, but Ruiz said they’ve “never had anything like fake blood before.”

Two days later, traces of the fake blood are still visible. It didn’t quite wash off of the parish wall, and drops of blood can still be seen on the statues.

“Why would they do that?” Ruiz said. “It’s not like we worship those statues, but they are remembrances. It’s like having pictures of your family defaced.”

It was more upsetting that it happened at night, she added, as the first people that arrive on the grounds in the morning are children who attend the morning daycare program.

“The kids saw this. There was a kid that picked up the container of the fake blood that was just left there.”

Ruiz called the RCMP, as they have a “growing file” on the vandalism at the parish.

“When I reported yesterday’s incident, [Surrey RCMP] said they wouldn’t even come out, because it was mischief.”

The container of fake blood was not retrieved as evidence, she said, as it was in the elements and anyone could have picked it up.

“They can’t do anything with it,” said Ruiz. “That’s what they told me.”

RELATED: Cloverdale’s changing faith landscape

RELATED: North Delta church defaced with anti-Christian graffiti

The incident follows a break-in in late August. The Cloverdale Catholic School, located on the parish grounds, was broken into and the exterior walls of the parish were vandalized with black paint.

Ruiz said the church has had problems with local youth lately, with increased “acts of mischief.”

Mostly, she said she was concerned the children in the church community. Not only for those attending the Catholic school, but the youth groups that meet at the church, and the morning and after-school daycare program.

Karla Erickson, catechism coordinator for Precious Blood Parish, said teenagers have recently been coming by at night.

“Nobody wants to scare children, that’s crazy,” said Erickson. “But if you do [bang on the windows] at night to a Grade One-r, they’re all screaming.

“My concern is, what if one of them gets brave and throws a rock?”

Said Ruiz: “It’s been happening a little too often. We have had incidences in the past, but always isolated. Not rampant, one after the other.”

Precious Blood Parish has been Cloverdale’s only Catholic church since it was established in 1947.

RCMP have not yet responded to a request for comment.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Cranbrook snow plow operator helps save elderly man
Next story
Stiff fine for B.C. man caught trafficking bear parts

Just Posted

A who’s who of Kimberley

First Saturday committee continuing to compile a list of accomplished Kimberleyites

Kimberley and District Community Foundation presents 2017 grants

KDCF has given out a total of $24,028 in grants to local organizations since this time last year

Kimberley Pee Wee Dynamiters win in Revelstoke tournament

The Kimberley Peewee Dynamiters returned from Revelstoke this weekend as Tournament Champions.… Continue reading

Local author publishes second book

Kimberley resident, Lloyd Freestone has published the second novel of his writing… Continue reading

Cranbrook snow plow operator helps save elderly man

The 73-year-old man had fallen at his isolated home, and finally was able to call for help

Hundreds in attendance for Platzl Light Up

The weekend festivities included Light Up, a visit from Santa and music from the Kimberley Choir.

Education minister blasts Chilliwack school trustee on gender issues

Fleming calls Neufeld’s behaviour ‘shameful’ and ‘unacceptable’

BC Transit buses to get safety door for drivers

These new full-length doors will be tested in Victoria, Kelowna and Abbotsford

‘Fresh eyes’ looking into three missing Cowichan Tribes men

First Nations want answers to their disappearances

Pedestrian hit moments after receiving safety reflector from police

The Vancouver Island man was treated for minor injuries by police at the scene

FortisBC LNG site exports first shipment of gas to China

The shipment is part of a pilot project that could see more exports in the future.

BC RCMP hunt for white SUV that rammed cruiser

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a white SUV headed north on the Yellowhead Highway

B.C. to reimburse methadone patients for taking clinic fees off welfare cheques

Provincial government agrees to pay back more than $5.5 million in deducted fees

Stiff fine for B.C. man caught trafficking bear parts

A Cache Creek resident was charged after an undercover sting operation by conservation officers

Most Read