Victoria mother says child was burned by sunscreen

Says her son began to blister after using a spray-on sunscreen made by Banana Boat.

A Victoria mother says her son suffered serious blistering after applying a Banana Boat sunscreen spray during a class trip to the beach. (Facebook/Patrizia Fitch)

Concerns raised by parents in Ontario and Quebec earlier this year led Health Canada to address allegations that a popular brand of sunscreen had burned their children.

Now a mother in Victoria is also sounding the same alarm about Banana Boat sunscreen.

Patrizia Fitch says her son broke out in blisters after applying the suncreen during a class trip to the beach late last week. In a message posted to Facebook, she alleges the spray was applied four times during the day and instead of protecting her son, the spray only made things worse.

“Yup…not happy…should have been removed from store shelves,” Fitch says in one post, referring to the product.

She has since contacted the company and is angry that this has happened to other kids too.

Less than one month ago, Banana Boat Canada issued it’s own response to the recent outcry stating, “for some people, their sensitivity to an ingredient can be triggered or exacerbated by the sun. This type of photoallergic reaction can result in an exaggerated skin rash or sunburn. In more severe cases, blistering may also develop.”