VIDEO: Female bystander shot in daytime Surrey drive-by shooting

RCMP are on the lookout for a black Hyundai

Surrey RCMP are investigating after an innocent woman is believed to have been shot during a brazen daylight drive-by shooting on Sunday.

The shooting, which occurred in the 7700 Block of 147A Street at around 3:30 p.m., is believed to have been targeted.

RELATED: Coquitlam man expected to survive after ‘brazen’ Surrey shooting

When police arrived they found a woman suffering from a minor gunshot wound.

According to Staff Sgt. Dale Carr, the RCMP believe that the intended victims fled the scene in a black Hyundai missing a front bumper while the suspects were seen leaving the area in a red pick-up truck.

Wreckage left over after a drive by shooting near 148 St and 76 Ave. Waiting for @SurreyRCMP to offer comment #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/fPhIDyJLCz — Kat (@katslepian) July 10, 2017

The red truck was later found on fire in the 9000 block of 150 Street. Witnesses reported that two males were seen fleeing the area.

Surrey RCMP are asking that anyone who who may have witnessed this event or witnessed the males fleeing from the area call 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.