Video was posted Nov. 19 and has been viewed over 225,000 times.

A Facebook video of a dog in a car leaning on the horn, dated Nov, 19, is making the rounds. (Facebook video image)

Footage of a dog in a car leaning on the horn is causing quite a reaction on social media.

The video was posted to Facebook on Nov. 19 and shows a dog in the driver’s seat of a truck with its paw on the horn, in an area that looks like the parking lot at Beban Park.

It was been viewed over 225,000 times and shared by close to 4,400 people.

The News Bulletin has reached out to the person who posted the video for comment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter