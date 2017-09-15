Watch for ShelterBox at the Kimberley Community Fall Fair

Kimberley and Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Clubs are partnering to host the ShelterBox display at the Kimberley Fall Fair in the Marysville arena on Saturday, Sept 23, and Sunday, Sept 24.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey ShelterBox USA deployed 52 Midi tents as a “Shelter within Shelter” option in Texas. These are used in evacuation centres to create privacy areas for nursing, medical teams and counselling centres, just to name a few uses.

Hurricane Irma also enlisted an immediate response from ShelterBox with 300 ShelterKits now in Antigua and 200 more enroute to St. Kitts and Nevis. Teams arrived there on Sept 15 to help distribute aid with the Red Cross. A team in the Dominican Republic is hoping to distribute another 500 ShelterKits with assistance from Habitat for Humanity. A third team is working in the British Virgin Islands. ShelterBox has also sent a team from their Panama hub to Barbados to coordinate with other organizations like DHL Disaster Response Team, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency.

A ShelterBox display tent will be set up at the Kimberley Fall Fair with Rotarians on hand to answer your questions and take your donations. ShelterBox has evolved since the display at Fall Fair 2016 and ShelterKits or “Shelter within Shelter” may be new to you. The Rotarians would be pleased to discuss them with you.

After having experienced fire disasters very close to home this year, we can better understand the pain of losing one’s home and belongings. With your support ShelterBox can continue to bring hope to those who are in such desperate need. Donations can be made in the form of cash, cheques, Visa or MasterCard at the Fall Fair display. Grubstake Pizza which has been a major corporate sponsor for many years is once again offering a $5 discount coupon for their pizzas to every donor at the Fair. They also have a collection jar at their business for ShelterBox contributions. And finally, as in years past, Kootenay Savings and Credit Union in Kimberley continues to accept funds on behalf of ShelterBox Canada. Please check out our website www.shelterboxcanada.org for more information. See you at the Fair!