WestJet announces regional service to Cranbrook

Service to the Canadian Rockies International Airport to begin in March, 2018.

WestJet is bringing its air service to the East Kootenay, and representatives throughout the region are expressing their excitement.

On Friday morning, WestJet announced new regional air service to Cranbrook’s Canadian Rockies International Airport (CRIA), to begin March 7, 2018.

The new service comes under an agreement with Pacific Coastal Airlines.

“Today’s announcement represents an air service advancement milestone that we’ve been striving towards for years,” said Tristen Chernove, CEO of Elevate Airports, which manages CRIA.

“This partnership between tow great companies, WestJest and Pacific Coastal Airlines, is a best case scenario allowing for the right size aircraft (Saab 34), providing high frequency to and from Calgary and timely connections with WestJet’s national and global network.

“Welcome, WestJest — you’ll soon see just how delighted we are to have you operating in the Kootenays.”

Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt said the announcement was very exciting news for Cranbrook and area.

“Residents from all of the East and West Kootenays have been waiting for years for WestJest connections, giving access to destinations around the world,” Pratt said. “This also opens up the world with easier access to the Kootenays.”

Pratt added he was pleased to see Pacific Coastal involved with WestJest on the project.

“Pacific Coastal has been a great supporter of the Canadian Rockies International Airport, and this solidifies their other routes with us. We will be putting a concentrated effort into encouraging the public to take advantage of this added service.”

Stay tuned for more.

Previous story
Trudeau apologizes to excluded residential school students
Next story
News recap: Kimberley

Just Posted

WATCH: WestJet comes to the East Kootenay

A big announcement took place this morning, Friday November 24: WestJet will… Continue reading

WestJet announces regional service to Cranbrook

Service to the Canadian Rockies International Airport to begin in March, 2018.

Council discusses secondary suite utility discounts

Kimberley City Staff and Council have proposed a change to the bylaw… Continue reading

Selkirk’s Bantam Boys Volleyball team second at zones

Congratulations to the Bantam Boys Volleyball team that placed 2nd at the… Continue reading

RCMP makes budget presentation to Kimberley Council

This past week at their Committee of the Whole meeting, Kimberley Council… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

RCMP investigating retaliation against accused Duncan animal abusers

Potential charges pending

Dead rats on doorstep greets Summerland mayor

Two rodents have been delivered to Peter Waterman’s doorstep

Cougar confronts man in Clearwater

Clearwater resident Barry Joneson had a close encounter of the cougar kind

Panda picks Argonauts for the win

Giant panda at the Toronto Zoo picks Argos to win Grey Cup on Sunday

Black Friday fervour wanes as some consumers, retailers shun practice

Some businesses are choosing to opt out, while some shoppers are turning to buying online

Stay safe on B.C. roads this holiday season

RCMP warn drivers to plan a safe ride home or suffer the consequences this holiday season

Trudeau apologizes to excluded residential school students

PM makes statement to former students in Nfld who were left out of previous compensation, apology

Regulator investigating possible Sears Canada liquidation sale prices markups

Liquidations sales began in October

Most Read