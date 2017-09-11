WestJet to rescue Canadians stranded by hurricane Irma St. Maarten

Canadians stranded by hurricane Irma could have a way to get out of St. Maarten on Monday.
WestJet announced on Monday morning that they are operating a rescue flight that will touch down in St. Maarten (SXM) at 3 p.m. ET.
The flight, WestJet 4906, will leave St. Maarten for Toronto at 4:30 p.m. ET. Passengers are asked to make their way to the airport start at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Those who can should pre-register via Facebook, Twitter, or by calling 1-888-937-8538.
People with friends and family down in St. Maarten can register for them.
Priority will be given to Canadians who pre-register, followed by Canadians who are unable to register in advance and then by non-Canadians with a valid passport and permission to enter Canada.