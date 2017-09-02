What to do during an evacuation

How to prepare for an evacuation due to wildfires

BC Wildfires continue to impact residents across the province. Here’s what to do if you’ve been put on an evacuation alert or order:

To prepare for an evacuation:

You will need to prepare to leave your home on very short notice.

Stay tuned to your local authority’s public information channels, as well as Emergency Info BC for updates.

Have your emergency kit and important documents ready to go, which should include things like insurance and personal papers such as birth certificates.

Several days’ clothing

Medicine/prescriptions

Consider your pets and get leashes, carriers and pet food ready to go.

Also consider the kids and bring some comfort items, like a favourite toy or colouring books to help keep them busy.

Don’t forget to check in on family, friends and neighbours who may have mobility or other issues to contend with.

This is a good time to collect precious photos and mementos that can’t be replaced.

What to do when you’ve been evacuated:

You must leave the area immediately

Close all windows and doors

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers

Close gates (latch) but do not lock

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately

available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash

Do not use more vehicles then you have to

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service

