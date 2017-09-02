What to do during an evacuation

BC Wildfires continue to impact residents across the province. Here’s what to do if you’ve been put on an evacuation alert or order:
To prepare for an evacuation:
- You will need to prepare to leave your home on very short notice.
- Stay tuned to your local authority’s public information channels, as well as Emergency Info BC for updates.
- Have your emergency kit and important documents ready to go, which should include things like insurance and personal papers such as birth certificates.
- Several days’ clothing
- Medicine/prescriptions
- Consider your pets and get leashes, carriers and pet food ready to go.
- Also consider the kids and bring some comfort items, like a favourite toy or colouring books to help keep them busy.
- Don’t forget to check in on family, friends and neighbours who may have mobility or other issues to contend with.
- This is a good time to collect precious photos and mementos that can’t be replaced.
What to do when you’ve been evacuated:
- You must leave the area immediately
- Close all windows and doors
- Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers
- Close gates (latch) but do not lock
- Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help
- Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately
- available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash
- Do not use more vehicles then you have to
- Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service
