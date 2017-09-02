Wildfires continue to impact thousands across B.C. Officials urge residents to be prepared to evacuate. (Photo: Red Cross)

What to do during an evacuation

How to prepare for an evacuation due to wildfires

BC Wildfires continue to impact residents across the province. Here’s what to do if you’ve been put on an evacuation alert or order:

To prepare for an evacuation:

  • You will need to prepare to leave your home on very short notice.
  • Stay tuned to your local authority’s public information channels, as well as Emergency Info BC for updates.
  • Have your emergency kit and important documents ready to go, which should include things like insurance and personal papers such as birth certificates.
  • Several days’ clothing
  • Medicine/prescriptions
  • Consider your pets and get leashes, carriers and pet food ready to go.
  • Also consider the kids and bring some comfort items, like a favourite toy or colouring books to help keep them busy.
  • Don’t forget to check in on family, friends and neighbours who may have mobility or other issues to contend with.
  • This is a good time to collect precious photos and mementos that can’t be replaced.

What to do when you’ve been evacuated:

  • You must leave the area immediately
  • Close all windows and doors
  • Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers
  • Close gates (latch) but do not lock
  • Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help
  • Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately
  • available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash
  • Do not use more vehicles then you have to
  • Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service

