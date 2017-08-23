Wildfires cost ICBC $500,000

Wildfire costs are ratcheting up across the board and the Insurance Corp. of B.C. is no exception.

According to the auto insurer, wildfire-related claims have cost it $500,000 to date. That cost comes from 124 claims, mostly from extreme heat and smoke damage. Some vehicles have had to be written off as total losses.

ICBC noted several changes for drivers on evacuation alert: customers whose comprehensive insurance has recently expired will be able to renew and those who already have, or have previously purchased, optional coverage, or who have never insured a vehicle in B.C., will be able to purchase full ICBC optional coverage for new vehicles.

Speaking in July, an ICBC spokesperson said that anyone whose car has been damaged as a result of escaping wildfires along a forest service road will not have to pay their deductible.

