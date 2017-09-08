WildSafeBC to tag garbage cans set out too early as reminder of Kimberley’s bylaw

WildSafeBC, the City of Kimberley Bylaw and Conservation Officer Services are working together to remind residents in Kimberley that garbage cans must not be put out for collection before the alloted time stated in the bylaw.

Kimberley’s solid waste management bylaw states that garbage cans must be placed at curbside on pick up day after 5 a.m. and before 7:30 a.m. Cans must be removed from the curb by 10 p.m. of the day of collection.

WildSafe BC says this bylaw was created for the purposed of keeping wildlife out of garbage as it sits waiting for pickup, as garbage is one of the top attractants in Kimberley, BC.

“The months between September and early November have historically been the most active for wildlife conflict in the Kimberley-Cranbrook and surrounding areas of the East Kootenays,” said Danica Roussy, local WildSafeBC community coordinator.

“This spring there was a lot water readily available from the huge snowfall this past winter which allowed for berry crops such as huckleberries, wildflowers like wild roses and grasses such as horsetail grass to flourish in high elevations. Unfortunately, here in BC, we have been experiencing very dry conditions, and are approaching the cusp of berry season. Kimberley can expect to see wildlife coming down from higher elevation areas in search of food as the berry season comes to and end and the apples begin to ripen.

“Kimberley has many bears in the area this year and we need to work hard to keep our attractants locked up to reduce human-wildlife conflicts,” Roussy said.

For this reason, Roussy will be tagging garbage cans that are set out too early as a reminder, from September 10 – 15, 2017. WildSafeBC is partnering with the City of Kimberley’s Bylaw Officer Kim Tuff, as well as the Conservation Officer Services and tickets will be issued for second and third time offenders.

For tips and information on reducing human-wildlife conflict, visit www.wildsafebc.com, follow WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook on Facebook, or contact Danica Roussy, your local coordinator, at 250-908-8101 or email: kimberley@wildsafebc.com.

For more information about garbage can specifications please visit the city’s webpage: City of Kimberley Garbage Bylaw Specifics. To read the full bylaw please follow the link below to Kimberley’s Solid Waste Management Bylaw.

WildSafeBC acknowledges and appreciates the support of the Provincial Government, The Columbia Basin Trust, the Regional District of East Kootenay, the City of Cranbrook and the City of Kimberley. Remember: report human-wildlife-conflict to the Conservation Officer Service at 1. (877).952.7277.