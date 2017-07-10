YMCA opens door to evacuees

There are 12 YMCA locations across the province accepting evacuees.

YMCAs across the province are opening their doors to those affected by the B.C. wildfires.

There are 12 locations evacuees can go to in Prince George, Kamloops, Victoria, Kelowna and the Lower Mainland.

Amanda Alexander, CEO of the YMCA of Northern B.C. says evacuees are invited to visit the YMCAs to shower and clean up.

“They can rest in a safe space or take part in a drop-in program like basketball, fitness classes or swimming,” she explains. “We know that the province and many of BC’s children and families are in a state of emergency right now and we welcome all people impacted by the wildfires to find refuge at the Y.”

Evacuees will need identification that includes their photo and home address to participate.

List of YMCAs:

KAMLOOPS – Downtown YMCA

400 Battle Street

250.372.7725

– John Tod Centre Y

150 Wood Street

250.554.9622

PRINCE GEORGE -YMCA of Northern B.C.

2020 Massey Drive

250.562.9241

KELOWNA– Kelowna Downtown YMCA

1011-505 Doyle Avenue

250.491.9622

– Kelowna Family YMCA

375 Hartman Road

250.491.9622

– H20 Adventure & Fitness Centre

4075 Gordon Drive

250.491.9622

VANCOUVER ISLAND – Victoria Downtown Y

851 Broughton Street

250.386.7511

– Langford Westhills Y

1319 Westhills Drive

250.386.7511

– View Royal Eagle Creek Y

110-25 Helmcken Road

250.386.7511

VANCOUVER – Robert Lee YMCA

955 Burrard Street

604.689.9622

– Langara Family YMCA

282 West 49th Avenue

604.324.9622

SURREY – Tong Louie Family YMCA

14988 57th Avenue

604.575.9622