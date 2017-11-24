BC Games qualifying is underway

Bianca Marina, pictured here with Claire Sibbald from Beaver Valley, will be going to the BC Games in February representing the Kootenay Zone.

The BC Winter Games are coming up in Kamloops on February 22 to 25, 2018. Athletes in zones throughout British Columbia have qualified or are qualifying for the Games now.

In Skating, although it has not been formally announced, it is likely that Kimberley’s Bianca Marina will be chosen to represent the Kootenay Zone in the Pre Novice division. Bianca recently competed in a Section Competition in Parksville, representing the Kootenay Region, along with Claire Sibbald and Brenna Paulsen from Beaver Valley. Bianca was the only skater from the Kimberley Skating Club to compete. The three skaters were the only from the Kootenay Region and all will likely be named to the BC Games team.

The BC Games team in Kamloops officially lit the torch this week to mark less than 100 days to the competition. On Thursday, the torch made its way to Sun Peaks, site of Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding.

“A lot of hard work has gone into preparing to bring the Games to Kamloops, but this milestone really turns up the volume – and the excitement! We are less than 100 days away from welcoming 2,000 athletes, coaches and officials from all over British Columbia to compete in 19 sports,” said Niki Remesz, Kamloops 2018 BC Winter Games President. “I am thrilled we have the chance to celebrate our hard work to date and welcome new recruits to our team as we light the torch and get this party started!”

Hundreds of volunteers are already involved in the Kamloops 2018 BC Winter Games.

“For me, the Games are a perfect reminder that if communities come together they can do amazing things. I know that our community leaders and residents will be blown away by the caliber of talent that is coming together to plan an amazing event,” says Maureen McCurdy, Kamloops 2018 BC Winter Games Vice President. “The torchlighting events are exciting because I get to see a first glimpse of our hard work in action – and, hopefully, that inspires others to join our team and start counting down to the Games with us.”

The Games are generally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Multi-sport Games are different from a single-sport competition. They have additional distractions that a single-sport event do not. They help participants prepare for higher level multi-sport Games

Watch the Bulletin in the coming weeks for more Kimberley and area athletes who have qualified for the BC Games.