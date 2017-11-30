Dynamiters face division rivals this weekend

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters have another full weekend hosting division rivals. On Friday the Fernie Ghostriders (7-9-1-2) visit, then on Saturday the Columbia Valley Rockies (9-11-3-2) come to town.

This will be the second meeting between the Nitros and the ‘Riders. The Nitros escaped with a 5-4 win in Fernie early in November. Keelan Saworski and Mitch Titus lead the attack for the Ghostriders. The ‘Riders are struggling with a mid-season injury bug, four players are listed as injured plus a goalie. Goaltending has been the ‘Riders weak spot this season, due to injuries, as they have had five goalies play for them.

As for the Rockies, this will be the fourth meeting this season. The games have had polarizing scores, depending on where the game is played. The Nitros have won two at home, scoring 11 goals to the Rockies two. The Rockies have also won a game, 6-2, at home. The Rockies are always a competitive crew. They have six players averaging a point per game, or nearly there.

For the Nitros they have four players out due to suspension: James Farmer, Mason Palaga, Lucas Purdy, and Harrison Risdon. Head coach and general manager Derek Stuart says that they have reached out and found an affiliate player to fill in on defence.

Regarding the suspensions, Stuart says that the team has accepted the suspension decisions from BC Hockey and the league, and that the team is moving on from Saturday’s penalty filled loss to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

The Dynamiters have also made roster moves ahead of the December 1st deadline. The team has released Austin Lawson and Tyler Van Steinburg.

Lawson joined the team this season and scored two goals and two assists in 21 games.

Van Steinburg has been with the Nitro’s since the 2015-16 season, playing in 94 games and scoring 9 goals and 33 assists.

Both players are moving on from the team and hockey to pursue off-ice priorities.

Puck drop for both the Friday and Saturday games are 7:30pm at the Kimberley Civic Centre.