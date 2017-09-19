Dynamiters start season 3-0

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters won their lone game this past weekend, 6-4, against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks. Improving their record to 3-0, one of three KIJHL teams to still remain undefeated to start season.

Typically when the Nitehawks and Dynamiters meet, it is a low scoring, grunge match – this game was going to be different.

Matt Davies got the Nitro’s on the board with his first of the season, followed shortly by Brant Mack, who was making his KIJHL debut.

“Mack didn’t wait around,” Dynamiters head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said, “he went to the net and scored a goal.”

By the end of the first, it was 2-1 for the Dynamiters.

The scoring continued in the middle frame, Braiden Koran scored his first of the season on the power play. The Nitehawks responded quickly, cutting the Nitro’s lead back down to one. As the period drew down, Chase Gedny scored his first of the season as well to make it 4-2 Nitro’s.

Gedny would score his second of the game near the start of the third as the team was short handed. The Nitehawks had a response goal, and then added another one just after the midway point of the third, making the final nine minutes exciting. The Nitehawks pressed, but Nitro’s held on and James Farmer, like many other Nitro’s that night, notched his first goal of the season.

Cody Campbell made 42 saves in his very first start in net since returning to the Nitro’s.

“That was the kind of performance we expected from Cody,”Stuart said, get thrown into the fire and face 40 plus shots.

“He made four or five highlight reel saves. He was really solid, and controls his rebounds really well.”

Campbell and Mack were not the only ones playing their first game, as Derian Bamber and Tyrell Bourk debuted.

“We need to tone [Bourk] down a little,” Stuart said “he was a little too pumped up.”

“Bamber struggled a bit, but played well considering he hasn’t played since last season.”

“When your first game is against one of the best teams in the league in their arena, it will only get easier.”

While Farmer and Brett Roberts both finished the night with three points, for coach Stuart, Brandy Bertoia and Harrison Risdon stood out, “Really impressed with how they played.

“They led the way on the veteran front, along with Campbell, and the rest of them followed suit.”

The Kimberley Dynamiters now start the season undefeated, and look to continue their winning streak as they hit the road again this coming weekend against the Columbia Valley Rockies and Golden Rockets.

MATCH STICKS: Devon Langelaar left the game due to a minor injury and is currently being evaluated. Tyler Van Steinburg, who was injured last weekend, has been cleared to play and will return to the lineup.