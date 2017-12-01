zJenna Kendrick (#2) and Tori Dams (#7) and the rest of the Earl Marriott Mariners are through to the quarter-finals of the BC AAAA senior girls volleyball championships at the Langley Events Centre. Gary Ahuja Black Press

Eight remain in hunt for provincial title

Quarter-finals are set at Langley Events Centre for BC high school AAAA girls volleyball championships

The quarter-finals are set for the BC AAAA senior girls provincial championships, with two Fraser Valley teams guaranteed a spot in the semifinals.

The Earl Marriott Mariners — the Fraser Valley champions — meet the upstart Seaquam Seahawks in one quarter-final on Friday (Dec. 1) afternoon.

The Seahawks beat the No. 2 seed from Vancouver Island, Oak Bay, in the round of 16 earlier on Friday.

The Mariners, meanwhile, dispatched Kelowna in their match.

The second quarter-final features Lord Byng — who beat Heritage Woods — and the Handsworth Royals.

The Royals beat the Mount Baker Wild in their earlier playoff game.

Both of those quarter-finals are set for 4:45 p.m. on courts 1 and 2.

The other all-Valley quarter-final game has the Semiahmoo Totems (Fraser Valley No. 2) and Mission Roadrunners (Fraser Valley No. 3).

The Totems beat Moscrop while the Roadrunners raced past South Delta in their respective round of 16 games.

The final quarter-final game has the defending provincial champion Belmont Bulldogs battling Van Tech.

Both of those games are at 6:45 p.m. on courts 1 and 2.

The semifinals are set for Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with the gold medal match at 3 p.m.

sports@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kimberley Nordic Club open; new trails and more

Just Posted

Kimberley Nordic Club open; new trails and more

The Kimberley Nordic Club is ready for the ski season. Trails are… Continue reading

Out with the old, in with the new

Kimberley City Council votes to adopt new Fire Services Bylaw

City staff to research demand for columbarium at Kimberley Cemetery

City of Kimberley Staff have been tasked with researching the future demand… Continue reading

City approves development variance permit in Forest Crowne

The proposed variance is for the construction of a car port

Let’s go skating! That’ll be $5 million please.

All together now… There’s a rink, on the Hill, funded by a… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Funeral chain creates visual campaign to show dangers of fentanyl

Metro Vancouver funeral chain serves up to five families monthly who’s loved one died from overdose

Win a lottery, get an autograph at Blue Jays’ Winter Tour fan fest in Vancouver

Toronto’s pro baseball team heads west for two-day event in January

Study finds dogs smarter than cats

Researchers look at neuron numbers to determines species’ intelligence

UPDATE: Nine-year-old B.C. girl dies after being hit by bus

Child struck at crosswalk in Abbotsford

Missing plane search focuses over Revelstoke reservoir

Weather is hampering the search for a missing plane that took off from Penticton, Saturday

Who donates 10-year-old food?

Some people use holiday campaigns to clean out their cupboards

False killer whale’s death linked to bacterial infection

Vancouver Aquarium releases statement on preliminary results from a necropsy on Chester

B.C. boosts funding for women, children affected by violence

Premier John Horgan said that funding for these kinds of services “has been stagnant,” in the past

Most Read