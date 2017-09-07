First ever couples/mixed open tournament at Trickle Creek Golf Resort

There are three weeks left to register for the couples/mixed open golf tournament at Trickle Creek Golf Resort.

The tournament will be in a Modified Scotch Ball Format, meaning that each member of the team drives the ball, then each team member hits from where their partner’s drive is. Next, select the best shot and then alternate shots to finish the hole. No team member can hit a ball two times in a row. On par three’s its alternate shot after each team member’s shot tee.

Details include: couples or mixed teams of two, there is an optional practice round and an arrival reception dinner. The first round will take place on Saturday, September 23 and the second round will be on Sunday, September 24.

Prizes include a grand prize draw which includes free entry for the winning couple to events in 2018 – a value of $600. Prizes will also be awarded for the longest drive, closest to the hole, longest putt, draw prizes and a putting contest.

There are three separate packages to choose from, the first one being for members at $120 per person. The second is for local residents, or those who do not wish to stay at the Trickle Creek Lodge, at $199 per person. The final package includes two nights at Trickle Creek Lodge (based on double occupancy) at $299 per person. All of those prices do not include tax and each package includes five meals, two rounds of 18 holes, power carts and range balls. If you also wish to take part in the practice round on Friday, September 22, the practice round is $60 per person which includes a round of 18 holes, power cart and range balls.